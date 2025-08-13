Raymond James Financial Predicts TSE:EFN Q3 Earnings

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$37.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.37. The company has a market cap of C$10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$25.00 and a 12-month high of C$37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

