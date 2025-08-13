National Bank Financial Comments on Altus Group Q3 Earnings

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Altus Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Altus Group Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$58.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$46.36 and a 1 year high of C$61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.65.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,049.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total value of C$39,875.00. Also, Director Anthony Long sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.16, for a total value of C$168,468.00. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.