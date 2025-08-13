Q3 Earnings Forecast for iA Financial Issued By Desjardins

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Cormark lowered shares of iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.88.

TSE:IAG opened at C$145.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.09. The firm has a market cap of C$13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$98.25 and a 1-year high of C$151.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total value of C$214,341.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$1,144,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $3,923,080. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

