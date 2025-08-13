Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:CEU Earnings

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.54.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of CEU opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.59 and a 12-month high of C$10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland sold 22,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$154,507.78. Also, Senior Officer Vernon James Disney sold 23,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$158,760.48. Insiders sold a total of 131,220 shares of company stock valued at $894,345 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.