TSE:LNF Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by National Bank Financial

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leon’s Furniture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Leon’s Furniture’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Leon’s Furniture’s FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 2.8%

TSE LNF opened at C$29.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.82. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$20.51 and a 52 week high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Leon’s Furniture

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 4,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total transaction of C$110,040.00. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.