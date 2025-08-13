Q3 EPS Estimate for ONE Group Hospitality Cut by Analyst

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of STKS opened at $2.73 on Monday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $84.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

In related news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,823,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,350.20. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 350,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

