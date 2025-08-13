TSE:OR Q3 EPS Estimate Raised by Raymond James Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
OR stock opened at C$42.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.55. The stock has a market cap of C$7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$22.31 and a 1 year high of C$42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.