ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

ATRenew Trading Up 2.1%

RERE stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.20. ATRenew has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $641.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. ATRenew had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, analysts forecast that ATRenew will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

