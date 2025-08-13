ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
ATRenew Trading Up 2.1%
RERE stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.20. ATRenew has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.35.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $641.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. ATRenew had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, analysts forecast that ATRenew will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.