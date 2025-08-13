Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $87,373,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after acquiring an additional 340,966 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 329.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 310,531 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,155,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

