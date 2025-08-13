Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of DMRC opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $248.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digimarc by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.