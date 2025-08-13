DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Up 3.0%

DXCM stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,371.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

