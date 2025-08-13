Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Emera Earnings

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.33.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$65.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.39. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.79 and a 52-week high of C$67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

