Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 60,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $204,986.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $175,286.80. This trade represents a 53.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 60,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $204,986.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,286.80. This trade represents a 53.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 315,700 shares of company stock worth $1,000,580 over the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lantern Pharma stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Lantern Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

