Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

