AFC Gamma (AFCG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

