Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for Xencor Q3 Earnings

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Xencor Stock Up 10.7%

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.89. Xencor has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 732.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Xencor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,087.26. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

