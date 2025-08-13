Q3 EPS Estimate for Entrada Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

TRDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $21.79.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,080,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 241,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,053,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,113,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,465.72. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 55,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $385,128.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,220,287 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,183.17. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,000 over the last ninety days. 7.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

