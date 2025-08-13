HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $170,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

