Q3 Earnings Forecast for TARS Issued By William Blair

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TARS stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36,430.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

