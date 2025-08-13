Q3 Earnings Forecast for TARS Issued By William Blair

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2025

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TARS stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36,430.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.