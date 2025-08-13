Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook of TSE:TOT Q3 Earnings

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Total Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$12.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$476,528.80. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Macson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$110,100.00. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

