Atb Cap Markets Predicts Increased Earnings for WSP Global

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$292.00 to C$297.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$304.69.

WSP opened at C$282.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$209.00 and a 12 month high of C$289.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$279.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$261.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total transaction of C$1,889,184.67. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

