Q3 Earnings Forecast for Shopify Issued By DA Davidson

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

