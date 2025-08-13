Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (HNHPF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1,779.03 billion for the quarter.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Trading Down 0.1%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2761 per share. This is a boost from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

Featured Articles

