Q32 Bio (QTTB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Q32 Bio to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.36. On average, analysts expect Q32 Bio to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Q32 Bio Trading Down 6.1%

NASDAQ QTTB opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Q32 Bio has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Q32 Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q32 Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Institutional Trading of Q32 Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q32 Bio by 140.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth $68,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

