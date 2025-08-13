Birkenstock (BIRK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $641.18 million for the quarter. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Birkenstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Birkenstock Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 233,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

