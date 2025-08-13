Nice (NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Nice to post earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $713.18 million for the quarter. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.280-12.480 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.930-3.030 EPS.
Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nice to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nice Price Performance
Nice stock opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.
NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nice to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.75.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
