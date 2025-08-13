Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $233.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 516.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth about $363,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

