Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Transocean

Transocean Trading Up 1.4%

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.52. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,660,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $128,894,000 after acquiring an additional 651,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,449,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095,187 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,873,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 5,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.