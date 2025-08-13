First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $181.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.40. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 68,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 61,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

