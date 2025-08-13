Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $561.05 million, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15,811.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

