ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

ADTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 1,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

