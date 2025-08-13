Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASS. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $42.41 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $560.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.34). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth $285,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 102.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 63.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 108,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth $4,045,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

