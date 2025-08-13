Wall Street Zen Downgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASGN from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get ASGN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. ASGN has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $101.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.64 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in ASGN by 53.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,019,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after buying an additional 353,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 3.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in ASGN by 105.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 662.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.