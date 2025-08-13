Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

ZNTL opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 370,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

