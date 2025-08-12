Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 503,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 386.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,688.65. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,181,552.34. This represents a 11.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $145.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

