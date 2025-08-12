LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

