Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $339.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

