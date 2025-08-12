The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $385.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

