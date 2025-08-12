Saiph Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Saiph Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $584.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.15. The company has a market cap of $702.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

