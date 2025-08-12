Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,058 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $363.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

