Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.0% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.04. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $540,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,826,974.14. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,729 shares of company stock worth $12,998,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.