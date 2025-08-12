LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,969 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,501,823.22. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,729 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,356 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.04. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

