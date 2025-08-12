Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $192,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.74 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

