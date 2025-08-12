Tlwm Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 883,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.74 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

