McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.39 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.76. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

