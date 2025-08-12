Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $303.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

