Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $635.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

