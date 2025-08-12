Prudential PLC Has $21.62 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,988,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. The trade was a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $706.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $768.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

