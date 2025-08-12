Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25,339 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of CocaCola worth $172,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CocaCola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after buying an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

