Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 238 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 396.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9%

XOM stock opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $451.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

